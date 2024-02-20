Sam Mendes Is Directing 4 Beatles Biopics

Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes and Sony Pictures Entertainment are going to come together to make four Beatles biopics—one for every member of the Fab Four. The interconnected George Harrison, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr movies will all come out in 2027, and the "dating cadence of the films will be revealed closer to the films' release," Deadline reports. This is the first time the two surviving Beatles and the families of Lennon and Harrison have granted life story and music rights for scripted films, reports Variety . The project has also been approved by the Beatles' company, Apple Corps.

"We intend this to be a uniquely thrilling, and epic cinematic experience: four films, told from four different perspectives, which tell a single story about the most celebrated band of all time," said Dame Pippa Harris, who co-founded Neal Street Productions with Mendes. "To have The Beatles' and Apple Corps' blessing to do this is an immense privilege." She says the project "springs from an idea of Sam's which he had over a year ago, and it's a testament to his creative brilliance and powers of persuasion that Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Sean Lennon, and Olivia Harrison responded with such warmth and enthusiasm as soon as he spoke with them."

"We went out to LA just before Christmas to pitch the project, and it's fair to say we were met with universal enthusiasm," Mendes tells Deadline. The four movies will all lead up to the band's breakup in 1970. No casting decisions have been announced yet. (More Beatles stories.)