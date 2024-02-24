Big Hair Is Having a Big Moment

From Miley Cyrus' lioness mane on the Grammys stage to Kylie Jenner's recent runway bouffant , big hair is having a bit of a moment. The Guardian calls the trend the antithesis of the "clean girl" look that's ruled most of the decade as ladies shake it out in teased tresses. "It feels subversive to do big hair," says Guido Palau, the stylist responsible for Jenner's show-stealing 'do (it made more headlines than the dress she was wearing, which was made from literal—albeit fake—fingernails). Over at the mighty arbiter of viral-ity, TikTok has seen a surge in searches for big hair in what some see as a reclamation of glam and power.

Rachael Gibson of Instagram's The Hair Historian tells the Guardian that big hair, like the towering wigs of Marie Antoinette, can serve as a statement, one that allows "women to take up space and express ideas about their status. To represent their power through their hair at a time when women didn't have much of a voice." While not quite Dolly-Parton height, InStyle says the big, bouncy '90s blowout is also back. "I think there is a certain sense of nostalgia—and that feels comforting after a turbulent couple of years," stylist Sunnie Brook tells the magazine. "I also think people are ready to feel glam again—that extra ooh la la when you walk out the door or go meet up with friends." (More hairstyle stories.)