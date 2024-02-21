Sylvester Stallone is an action star who has long performed his own stunts—at his peril. CNN flags the 77-year-old's comments on the subject in the new season of his Paramount+ reality show, The Family Stallone, in which he discusses the injury he suffered while filming a fight scene with wrestler Steve Austin more than a decade ago. "I was directing Expendables and, like an idiot, I'm doing take 10, take whatever, and I remember one slam and I could actually feel one bang," Stallone says.

The 2010 move fractured his neck, requiring seven major surgeries and the insertion of a metal plate. "I never recovered from Expendables 1," he continues. "After that film, it was never physically the same. I've warned people: Don't do your own stunts." Wife Jennifer Flavin referenced the toll the surgeries have taken on his family. "He doesn't like people to know he's had so many back surgeries. It's very scary for our family every time Sly has to go through surgery, because you never know."

People reports that in Wednesday's Season 2 premiere of the show, Stallone and Flavin tell their three adult daughters they've decided to leave their California home and move to Florida. (A big-time celeb bought Stallone's LA mansion.)