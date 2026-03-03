Rubio: We Have a Plan to Counter Oil Price Spike

Washington says it has a playbook ready as oil prices jump amid the US-Iran conflict, Politico reports. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday the Trump administration will start rolling out a plan Tuesday aimed at easing the spike in crude prices that followed US strikes on Iran and retaliatory attacks on energy infrastructure in the region. US oil futures climbed more than 6% after a senior commander in Iran's Revolutionary Guard reportedly claimed Tehran had shut the Strait of Hormuz and would target ships trying to pass. The narrow waterway handles more than a fifth of the world's seaborne oil and gas, and attacks on vessels there have already slowed global crude flows, with some tankers diverting to longer routes.