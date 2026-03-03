Idaho Professor Wins $10M From Tarot Card Reader

A TikTok creator who used tarot readings to claim a University of Idaho professor arranged the 2022 killings of four students now owes that professor $10 million, a federal jury in Boise has decided. Jurors on Friday ordered Ashley Guillard of Houston to pay history chair Rebecca Scofield $7.5 million in punitive damages and $2.5 million in compensatory damages for a series of videos that falsely tied Scofield to the quadruple stabbings in Moscow, Idaho, Fox News reports.

The judge had already ruled Guillard's statements were defamatory; the jury's role was to set the damages amount—and they awarded, per the Idaho Statesman, "far more" than Scofield's attorneys had asked for. Scofield's lawsuit said Guillard alleged, without evidence, that Scofield had a secret romantic relationship with one of the victims and "ordered" the murders, despite Scofield being out of state at the time and police saying she was not a suspect, Local News 8 reports. Guillard, who represented herself, argued her posts were beliefs based on tarot and psychic abilities, even as she continued posting after receiving cease-and-desist letters. Her TikTok account had more than 100,000 followers, and some videos drew millions of interactions.

Scofield and Guillard came face-to-face for the first time at the trial. "You were making (dozens) of videos about me, someone you never met, you never talked to—someone you had no connection to," Scofield said while under cross-examination from Guillard. Scofield said the verdict underscores that online falsehoods carry real-world consequences. It's unclear if Guillard will appeal.