Oppenheimer Continues Its Roll

Oppenheimer continued to steamroll through Hollywood's awards season on Saturday, winning the top prize, for outstanding cast, along with awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr., at the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards. As the Academy Awards draw closer, Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic—already a winner at the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs—has increasingly looked like the runaway favorite. The SAG Awards, one of the most telling Oscar predictors, will only add to the momentum for Oppenheimer, the lead Academy Awards nominee with 13 nods. A look at the evening, per the AP:

Netflix and chill: The SAG Awards were streamed live on Netflix, a first for a major Hollywood award show. That made for some significant tweaks: There were no ads. Profanity was permitted. ("Don't say anything you wouldn't say in front of Oprah," said Idris Elba.)