Star Trek, Captain Marvel Actor Dies at 49

Actor Kenneth Mitchell, known for roles in Star Trek: Discovery and Captain Marvel, died Saturday at age 49 after battling amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) for more than five years. Mitchell is survived by his wife, actress Susan May Pratt, and their children, ages 16 and 11, E! News reports. "Ken was diligent and hardworking in everything he did, but as a father these traits found their fullest expression," reads an obituary posted to Instagram. "He was extremely dedicated to being a positive and playful force in the lives of his children. Regardless of his later disabilities, Ken discovered a higher calling to be more fully himself for his kids. Ken will be forever proud of who his children have become."