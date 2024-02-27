It's Biden's Turn to Poke Trump's Mental Acuity

President Biden made a surprise appearance on the Late Show with Seth Meyers on Monday and got in a few digs at Donald Trump's "age and mental acuity," per Axios . "You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am," Biden, 81, said of Trump, 77. "But he can't remember his wife's name." Trump was accused of calling wife Melania Trump "Mercedes" during a Saturday speech at CPAC. Though aides said Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, a political commentator and wife of CPAC organizer Matt Schlapp, Trump made other eye-raising comments at the event, per Forbes , including when he said Russian President Vladimir Putin "did announce the other day that he'd much rather see Biden as President. And I agree with him."

While Biden in recent weeks faced a special counsel report calling him an "elderly man with a poor memory," Trump "has mixed up his Republican opponent Nikki Haley with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, claimed to have beaten Barack Obama in 2016 rather than Hillary Clinton and warned that the country is on the verge of World War II," per the New York Times. On the subject of age, Biden said what's important is "how old your ideas are," and Trump "wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are—50, 60 years, they've been solid American positions." His point may have been lost somewhat when he was asked about his 2024 agenda and said, "The 2020 agenda is to finish the job."

Meyers also asked Biden about a conspiracy theory claiming Taylor Swift is involved in a "covert government effort" to help him win the election. "Where are you getting this information, it's classified," joked Biden, who made his second appearance on the show to celebrate its 10th anniversary. He was introduced by comedian Amy Poehler, who'd joined Biden as a guest on the show's very first episode in 2014 when Biden served as vice president. "It's good to be back. Why haven't you invited me earlier?" Biden asked Meyers to laughs. It was his fourth appearance on a late-night talk show since becoming president, per the Times. The president, who later went out for ice cream with Meyers, also attended a private event with donors while in New York, reports the AP. (More President Biden stories.)