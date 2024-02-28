For Biden and Trump, 'Serious Concerns' Out of Michigan

President Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cruised to lopsided victories in Michigan primaries on Tuesday, but "a glance under the hood of the results reveals serious concerns for both campaigns," per CNN. For Biden, it's a sizable group of Democrats protesting his administration's support for Israeli war efforts. For Trump, it's an even larger proportion of Republicans still unwilling to support him. More:



Uncommitted: Listen to Michigan's campaign urging Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in protest of Biden's Middle East policy certainly succeeded in nabbing attention. While Biden nabbed 81.1% of the vote with 98.5% of votes counted, "uncommitted" nabbed 13.3%, per the Washington Post. That's "a raw total well in excess of Trump's margin of victory in 2016" in the battleground state, per CNN.