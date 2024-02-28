For Biden and Trump, 'Serious Concerns' Out of Michigan

Both see a sizable chunk of voters withholding support
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2024 8:08 AM CST
5 Takeaways From the Michigan Primaries
Eric Suter-Bull holds a Vote Uncommitted sign outside a voting location at Saline Intermediate School for the Michigan primary election in Dearborn, Mich., Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.   (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

President Biden and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump cruised to lopsided victories in Michigan primaries on Tuesday, but "a glance under the hood of the results reveals serious concerns for both campaigns," per CNN. For Biden, it's a sizable group of Democrats protesting his administration's support for Israeli war efforts. For Trump, it's an even larger proportion of Republicans still unwilling to support him. More:

  • Uncommitted: Listen to Michigan's campaign urging Democrats to vote "uncommitted" in protest of Biden's Middle East policy certainly succeeded in nabbing attention. While Biden nabbed 81.1% of the vote with 98.5% of votes counted, "uncommitted" nabbed 13.3%, per the Washington Post. That's "a raw total well in excess of Trump's margin of victory in 2016" in the battleground state, per CNN.

  • Will it snowball?: "The real question is whether support can be marshaled in other states and in other ways to make Biden truly feel as if he needs to change his ways and mind his left flank," per the Post. Progressives in Minnesota are calling for uncommitted votes ahead of its Super Tuesday primary, per CNN. Still, it's "highly implausible" uncommitted voters will flip to support Trump come November, per the Hill.
  • Trump holdouts: Though Trump argued "the numbers are far greater than we even anticipated," Nikki Haley outperformed the polls predicting a nearly 50-point victory for the former president, per the Hill. She nabbed 26.5% compared to Trump's 68.2% with 98.6% of votes counted, per the Post. Another 3% of votes were "uncommitted." That shows "a sizable group of Republicans are either firmly opposed to [Trump] or still to be won over," per CNN. It also suggests "polls might be overselling Trump's strength," per the Post.

  • Haley: She tried to stay competitive, but was handily beaten yet again. Her odds "only grow longer" as the race moves toward the national stage, "where money and momentum matter most," per CNN. Haley seemed to recognize this Tuesday, the Post reports, adding "her goal now appears to be making her point—and possibly, if Trump loses, being able to say (perhaps ahead of another campaign) 'I told you so.'"
  • Dean Phillips: It was an "embarrassing" night for the Minnesota congressman, who finished fourth in a two-person primary as Democrats critical of Biden voted for "uncommitted" rather than the only other Democratic candidate. With 98.5% of votes counted, Phillips (2.7%) also trailed author Marianne Williamson (3%), who ended her campaign three weeks ago. She is "unsuspending" the campaign as of Wednesday morning, notes the Hill.
(More Michigan primary stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X