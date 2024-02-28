A new book on contemporary US first ladies is out, and within its pages are some nuggets on Melania and Donald Trump's clashes while the latter was in the Oval Office. People notes that while Melania Trump "was always publicly supportive of her husband ... the two often felt frustrated behind the scenes," and it's all laid out in American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, by New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers. Some snippets from Rogers' tome on the Trumps' showdowns:
- White House decor: When they first moved into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., Melania began selecting furniture that aligned with her modern aesthetic—but her husband, who gravitates toward flashier, more ostentatious decor, "replaced her choices with several pieces he liked better," Rogers notes.