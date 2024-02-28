Transnistria's Request of Russia Makes Headlines

If you aren't familiar with Transnistria, that would be understandable. It's a slender strip of land that's hugged on either side by Ukraine and Moldova, the latter of which it broke away from in 1992. On Wednesday, the internationally unrecognized state became a headline location after it called on Russia for protection during a special session of its Congress of Deputies, "a Soviet-style assembly" that last met in 2006, reports the New York Times. The paper sees the request as "repeating in miniature the highly flammable scenario played out by regions of eastern Ukraine now occupied by Moscow."