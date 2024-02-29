Federal Judge Strikes Down Billy Club Law

A federal judge has struck down a California law banning possession of club-like weapons, reversing his previous ruling from three years ago that upheld the prohibition on billy clubs, batons, and similar blunt objects. US District Judge Roger Benitez ruled last week that the prohibition "unconstitutionally infringes the Second Amendment rights of American citizens" and enjoined the state from enforcing the law, the Los Angeles Times reports. Weapons such as billy clubs have been outlawed in some form or other in California since at least 1917, with exceptions for law enforcement officers and some state-licensed security guards, the Times reports.

Benitez declared in Sept. 2021 that California's ban on such weapons qualified as "longstanding" and therefore did not violate the Second Amendment, the AP reports. But while that ruling was under appeal, the US Supreme Court issued a decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that altered the legal analysis for Second Amendment regulations. The billy club case was sent back to Benitez to review under the new analysis. He decided that Attorney General Rob Bonta's office, which is defending the case, failed to provide evidence of any historically similar prohibitions. Bonta said the judge's decision "defies logic" and the state has filed an appeal. "The Supreme Court was clear that Bruen did not create a regulatory straitjacket for states," he said.

The law was challenged by two veterans who said they were trained to use billy clubs in the military. Courts have defined a billy as any kind of stick, bat, or baton that is intended to be used as a weapon—even common items like a baseball bat or table leg could qualify if it is meant to cause harm. "It is a simple weapon that most anybody between the ages of 8 and 80 can fashion from a wooden stick, or a clothes pole, or a dowel rod," Benitez wrote, per the San Francisco Chronicle. "One can easily imagine countless citizens carrying these weapons on daily walks and hikes to defend themselves against attacks by humans and animals." (More California stories.)