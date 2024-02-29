McConnell's Legacy Isn't in Congress

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, history's longest-serving Senate leader, plans to step down as after November's elections. The 82-year-old has led Senate Republicans since 2007, but his real legacy will be outside the chamber, analysts say. He helped build a conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court by blocking Barack Obama from filling a vacancy and overseeing three confirmations during Donald Trump's administration. He also oversaw the confirmation of more than 200 conservative lower-court judges, often after blocking Obama nominees. "Rulings from judges he helped confirm will be shaping American life for decades to come," writes Sareen Habeshian at Axios. More:

His replacement will likely be called John: The New York Times looks at three of the most likely candidates to replace McConnell, the high-ranking senators known as the "Three Johns": Sens. John Thune, John Cornyn, and John Barrasso. Other possibilities in the Senate leadership team include Sens. Joni Ernst and Shelley Moore Capito.