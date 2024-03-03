World / Malaysia Airlines crash US Tech Firm Thinks It Can Find Malaysia's Lost Plane Nation may resume the research for flight MH370 10 years after it vanished By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 3, 2024 7:49 AM CST Updated Mar 3, 2024 7:55 AM CST Copied A woman writes on a message board during a 10th-anniversary remembrance of the plane's disappearance at an event in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, Sunday, March 3, 2024. (AP Photo/FL Wong) Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a US technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago. Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Texas-based Ocean Infinity has proposed another "no find, no fee" basis to scour the seabed, expanding from the site where it first searched in 2018. He said he has invited the company to meet him to evaluate new scientific evidence, and he will seek Cabinet's approval to sign a new contract with Ocean Infinity if the evidence is legit. The Boeing 777 plane carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, from the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Beijing, vanished from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014. Satellite data showed the plane deviated from its flight path and was believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean, per the AP. But an expensive multinational government search failed to turn up any clues, although several pieces of debris washed ashore on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands. A private search in 2018 by Ocean Infinity also found nothing. Loke declined to reveal the fee proposed by Ocean Infinity if it does find the plane. (More Malaysia Airlines crash stories.) Report an error