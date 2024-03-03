US Tech Firm Thinks It Can Find Malaysia's Lost Plane

Malaysia's government said Sunday it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a US technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed a decade ago. Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Texas-based Ocean Infinity has proposed another "no find, no fee" basis to scour the seabed, expanding from the site where it first searched in 2018. He said he has invited the company to meet him to evaluate new scientific evidence, and he will seek Cabinet's approval to sign a new contract with Ocean Infinity if the evidence is legit.