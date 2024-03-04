Crossword Puzzle Guru Will Shortz Has a Stroke

The nation's grandmaster of crossword puzzles delivered some unwelcome news to fans over the weekend: He's had a stroke. Will Shortz, the longtime crossword puzzle editor at the New York Times and a fixture of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday, made a recorded statement on the NPR show Sunday, reports Variety :

No word yet on whether the stroke might impair Shortz's duties. "We love Will, and I know that everybody at home does, too," said show host Ayesha Rascoe. "And we are rooting for him, and we are so hopeful and know that he will feel better soon."