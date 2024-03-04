Rihanna Performs First Full Concert Since 2016

Rihanna performed her first full concert since 2016 at, per USA Today, an "unexpected venue": a pre-wedding party for the son of Asia's richest man. The 36-year-old performed on Friday, the first night of three days of festivities in Jamnagar, India, for Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chair of Reliance Industries, Variety reports. There were some 1,200 guests in attendance over the weekend, per Business Insider; the actual wedding doesn't take place until July. Clips of Rihanna performing her biggest hits were shared on social media; in one, she notes, "I haven't done a real show in eight years." (She did, however, perform at the Super Bowl and the Oscars last year.)
While some enthused about Rihanna's return to the stage, others complained on social media that she appeared to be phoning it in. Variety says the Daily Mail's estimate of a $6 million payday for Rihanna is not far-fetched, considering the family spent more than $100 million for the wedding festivities of Anant's sister in 2018, during which Beyonce performed. Other notable guests this time around included Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan, Sundar Pichai, a number of Bollywood stars, and more. (More Rihanna stories.)