Rihanna Performs First Full Concert Since 2016

Rihanna performed her first full concert since 2016 at, per USA Today, an "unexpected venue": a pre-wedding party for the son of Asia's richest man. The 36-year-old performed on Friday, the first night of three days of festivities in Jamnagar, India, for Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani, the billionaire chair of Reliance Industries, Variety reports. There were some 1,200 guests in attendance over the weekend, per Business Insider; the actual wedding doesn't take place until July. Clips of Rihanna performing her biggest hits were shared on social media; in one, she notes, "I haven't done a real show in eight years." (She did, however, perform at the Super Bowl and the Oscars last year.)