Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by a dialogue coach who was later convicted of child molestation. The coach, former actor, and filmmaker Brian Peck, worked on Nickelodeon shows All That and The Amanda Show, in which Bell starred from 1999 to 2002, before he was arrested in 2003 on 11 charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child. Peck pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16 and was sentenced to 16 months behind bars. He also had to register as a sex offender. His victim was never identified publicly, per Variety. In a teaser clip for the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the victim is identified as Bell, 37.