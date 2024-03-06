Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell claims he was sexually abused as a child by a dialogue coach who was later convicted of child molestation. The coach, former actor, and filmmaker Brian Peck, worked on Nickelodeon shows All That and The Amanda Show, in which Bell starred from 1999 to 2002, before he was arrested in 2003 on 11 charges related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child. Peck pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16 and was sentenced to 16 months behind bars. He also had to register as a sex offender. His victim was never identified publicly, per Variety. In a teaser clip for the upcoming Investigation Discovery series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the victim is identified as Bell, 37.
"Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck," according to a release. The four-part docuseries detailing toxic work conditions behind kids shows from former Nickelodeon producer Dan Schneider was produced in association with Business Insider, which reports Peck is unrelated to Bell's Drake & Josh and The Amanda Show co-star Josh Peck. The documentary, to air March 17 and March 18, is also expected to air accusations against Schneider, per the Memphis Commercial Appeal. He was accused of creating a hypersexual atmosphere at Nickelodeon before parting ways with the network in 2018. An investigation found evidence of verbal abuse but no evidence of sexual misconduct, the New York Times reported in 2021. (That year, Bell was convicted of attempted child endangerment.)