Denied One Endorsement, Trump Scores Another

On the heels of Nikki Haley dropping out of the 2024 race, and notably refraining from endorsing rival Donald Trump, the former president has picked up the endorsement of Mitch McConnell, reports the Washington Post. Calling it "abundantly clear" that Trump "has earned the requisite support of Republican voters," the Senate minority leader said that "it should come as no surprise that as nominee, he will have my support."
The AP frames the move as "a remarkable turnaround" for the Kentucky senator, who at one point slammed Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as "disgraceful" and declared that rival Joe Biden had legally won the 2020 election. McConnell's tone was much different Wednesday, citing the pair's work "to accomplish great things for the American people, including tax reform that supercharged our economy and a generational change of our federal judiciary—most importantly, the Supreme Court." (Should Trump win in November, McConnell won't be the GOP leader.)