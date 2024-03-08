Steve Lawrence Stuck With Standards Despite Rock's Birth

Steve Lawrence, a charismatic, smooth-voiced crooner who thrived for decades performing standards as a solo act and with his wife, Eydie Gorme, while rock 'n' roll exploded around him, died Thursday. He was 88. His son David said that he died at home in Los Angeles and that the cause was complications of Alzheimer's disease , the Washington Post reports. Remaining a bystander at the birth of the new music was a choice, Lawrence recalled in 1989. "We had a chance to get in on the ground floor of rock 'n' roll," he said. "It was 1957 and everything was changing, but I wanted to be Sinatra, not Rick Nelson."

Known as Steve and Eydie, the couple were regulars on TV talk shows, on variety programs, and in nightclubs. They also starred in their own TV specials, including 1978's "Steve & Eydie Celebrate Irving Berlin," which won an Emmy. Their 1960 album We Got Us won a Grammy. Their popular duets included "Make Yourself Comfortable." Eventually, they became among the last surviving "tux and gown" acts, bantering—he in a tuxedo and she wearing a feathered dress and bouffant hairstyle—between performances inspired by George Gershwin, Cole Porter, and Jerome Kern. But they also maintained solo careers.

Lawrence's hits included "Go Away Little Girl," written by Gerry Goffin and Carole King, and "Portrait of My Love." His record sales slipped as rock took hold, but Lawrence solidified his place with a series of Frank Sinatra-like albums made with a big band arranger. He also acted in TV series, movies, and musicals. Steve and Eydie stayed popular until Gorme died in 2013. "My dad was an inspiration to so many people," David Lawrence said in a statement, per the AP. "But, to me, he was just this charming, handsome, hysterically funny guy who sang a lot. Sometimes alone and sometimes with his insanely talented wife." (More obituary stories.)