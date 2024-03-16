Teams Improvise After Taking Field in Matching Socks

For nearly a half-hour, no one noticed the problem as Chelsea and Arsenal warmed up for the Women's Super League game, their biggest of the season. Then somebody pointed out to match officials that the two teams had taken the field wearing matching white socks, Forbes reports. The players were sent to their locker rooms while staffers for Arsenal, which has worn red socks for road games before but didn't bring them this time, looked for a solution. Once one was found, the players had to warm up again, and the record 33,000 fans had to wait until the match started 30 minutes late—as did the TV audience. The match had been selected as a showcase by Sky Sports and moved to Friday night to catch a prime-time audience.