The Mansion Was Vacant, So Who Was Throwing the Parties?

The realtor first knew something was hinky about the vacant mansion he had listed for $5 million near Beverly Hills when the pool guy called. It seems someone had pulled up in a U-Haul and moved in, and the pool guy wondered if he'd be kept on. Which was weird, writes Bridget Read at Curbed, because the realtor knew nobody had bought the place. When he went to investigate and found that he was locked out, the realtor called police. Officers spoke to the 30-something native of Italy inside, who had a bogus-looking lease. It was a civil matter now, said the officers. Nothing they could do. The epic parties started soon after, "heavy bass thumping from the backyard pool area every night," writes Read. The ritzy cul de sac was soon crowded with seemingly drug-addled partiers day and night, many of whom paid to attend the bashes. (How ritzy? LeBron James is a neighbor.)