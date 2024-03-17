Crime / shootings Overnight DC Shooting Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured Another in Indianapolis leaves one dead and five injured By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 17, 2024 6:18 AM CDT Copied (Getty / gorodenkoff) Two shootings this weekend left a total of three dead and 10 injured: DC: An early morning shooting in Washington, DC, killed two people and wounded five others on Sunday, per the AP. Officers responded to the intersection of 7th and P Street Northwest around 3am. Seven people were shot at a single location and the surviving five victims, all adults, were transported to hospitals, police said. The conditions of the victims were not immediately shared. A social media post by the metropolitan police said the department had a description of a suspect moving on foot, but there was no immediate report of an arrest. Indianapolis: Police in Indianapolis arrested a suspect in connection with an early morning shooting at a bar that killed one person and injured five others Saturday, per the AP. Nicholas Fulk, 25, was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder hours after the shooting at Landsharks on Broad Ripple Avenue around 1:30am, police said. "Detectives used technology, including public and private safety cameras, B-link cameras, automatic license plate readers and some good old-fashioned police work to track down the suspect," said a police statement. (More shootings stories.) Report an error