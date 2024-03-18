March Madness Men's Bracket Includes Some 'Head-Scratchers'

Defending champion UConn earned the top seed in the NCAA Tournament, joined by Houston, Purdue, and North Carolina as No. 1 seeds in a bracket that started going haywire even before the pairings were announced Sunday evening, the AP reports. Of those top teams, only UConn heads into the tournament coming off a win. The others lost in their conference tournaments, yet those were hardly the only surprises over the final weekend of hoops before the sport's main event hits center stage. Unexpected titles placed teams like Oregon, North Carolina State and even Duquesne, none of whom were projected to make the tournament, into the field of 68 via the automatic bid that goes to conference champions. The teams they beat gobbled up a handful of the 34 at-large bids, thus shrinking the number of spots available to teams on the so-called bubble.