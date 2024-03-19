Newly Released Footage Shows Riley Strain Talking to Cop

Riley Strain, the University of Missouri student who vanished on a fraternity trip to Nashville on March 8, is seen in newly released police bodycam footage interacting with an officer shortly before he disappeared that night. Strain is seen walking past an officer on a Gay Street sidewalk adjacent to the Cumberland River around 9:52pm, NBC News reports. The officer asks him how he's doing and Strain replies, "I'm good, how are you?" He does not appear distressed, News Channel 5 reports. Strain had been kicked out of a bar around 9:35pm and around 9:46pm he can be seen on surveillance video stumbling and falling, but in the bodycam video he is walking upright.

"To those who are saying that they believe he could have been in distress, that somebody could have been after him as he walked onto Gay Street, well, as you see in the video, he's walking by himself on the river side and speaks to a police officer as the officer is looking at a vehicle that had been broken into," a police spokesperson says. No video of Strain on Gay Street after 9:52pm has been found. His bank card was found Sunday on the embankment between Gay Street and the river. Police have found no signs of foul play, and no sign Strain was robbed, but a family friend says there are concerns about how the investigation is being handled, and they're not convinced no crime occurred, Fox 17 reports.

That same family friend tells NewsNation that Strain's last text was to a woman he was seeing, who had checked in to ask how his trip was going. He responded "Good lops," and she was not sure what it meant; the family friend describes it as unclear slang of some sort. Strain's family later spoke to NewsNation and said they didn't know who the text was directed to. "I'm not sure," Strain's mother said. "He's got several friends that are female, male. I don't know the individual he talked to at that time." (More missing person stories.)