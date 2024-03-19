Former President Trump had a busily litigious Monday, filing court documents saying that he can't raise the enormous bond in his civil fraud case, and as the Hill reports, suing ABC News and George Stephanopoulos for defamation. The lawsuit stems from an interview Stephanopoulos did with GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina on March 10 in which the ABC News anchor asked the rape survivor why she was endorsing Trump, a man found liable in lawsuits brought by E. Jean Carroll. The rundown:

The Stephanopoulos quote in question: "Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape. How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?" It was not the only reference Stephanopoulos made to Trump having been found liable for rape.