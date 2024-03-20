Convicted Marvel Actor Now Sued by Ex-Girlfriend

Jonathan Majors is sued by Grace Jabbari for assault, harassment, defamation
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 20, 2024 6:03 AM CDT
Jonathan Majors leaves a courtroom in New York on Dec. 18.   (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Jonathan Majors was "shocked" when he was convicted late last year of assault and harassment of an ex-girlfriend. That erstwhile lover, Grace Jabbari, is now suing the former Marvel Studios actor as well, reports the AP. The lawsuit, which is seeking at least $75,000 in damages and other costs, accused Majors, 34, of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and defamation.

  • Criminal case: Majors' guilty verdict in December for misdemeanor assault and harassment stemmed from a March 2023 incident in which Jabbari claimed Majors got physical during a dispute and injured her. He's set to be sentenced for that on April 8, with the prospect of up to a year behind bars.

  • Abuse: In her complaint filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, first reported by Rolling Stone, Jabbari says she endured a pattern of physical and verbal abuse at Majors' hands from when they started dating in 2021 through last year. Among her claims, Jabbari says that in September 2022, Majors "threw her against the hood of her car," hit her head against a marble floor, and tried to strangle her during an argument.
  • Defamation: Jabbari's suit alleges that Majors "implemented an extensive media campaign smearing" her after his conviction, calling her "a liar at every turn," per the New York Times. The complaint also accuses Majors of "malicious prosecution" for trying to file a counter-complaint against her last summer.
  • Other accusers: Last month, the Times reported that two other ex-girlfriends have come forward—one claiming Majors physically and emotionally abused her while they were dating, and the other alleging emotional abuse.
  • Reaction from Majors' camp: "This is no surprise. Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari," his attorney said in a statement, per the Wall Street Journal.
  • Reaction from Jabbari's camp: "This action will shed light on the truth, bringing her the finality and justice that she deserves," Jabbari's lawyer noted, adding that the 31-year-old dancer's "resolve has never wavered."
