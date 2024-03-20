Jonathan Majors was "shocked" when he was convicted late last year of assault and harassment of an ex-girlfriend. That erstwhile lover, Grace Jabbari, is now suing the former Marvel Studios actor as well, reports the AP. The lawsuit, which is seeking at least $75,000 in damages and other costs, accused Majors, 34, of assault, battery, infliction of emotional distress, and defamation.

Criminal case: Majors' guilty verdict in December for misdemeanor assault and harassment stemmed from a March 2023 incident in which Jabbari claimed Majors got physical during a dispute and injured her. He's set to be sentenced for that on April 8, with the prospect of up to a year behind bars.