Adulterers in NY Aren't Just Cheaters—They're Criminals

For more than a century, it's been a crime to cheat on your spouse in New York. But as the AP reports, adultery may soon be legal in the Empire State, thanks to a bill working its way through the Legislature that would finally repeal the seldom-used law that's punishable by up to three months behind bars. Adultery bans were traditionally enacted to reduce the number of divorces at a time when a cheating spouse was the only way to secure a legal split. Adultery, a misdemeanor in New York since 1907, is defined in state code as when a person "engages in sexual intercourse with another person at a time when he has a living spouse, or the other person has a living spouse." What's to know about the repeal: