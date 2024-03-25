Earlier this month, warning signs emerged of a fast-spreading measles problem, as the highly contagious disease migrated from Florida to more than a dozen other states. Now, an ominous stat: The CDC says that, as of late last week, there were 64 recorded cases of measles in the US—more in the first three months of 2024 than the 58 cases logged in all of 2023, reports the Washington Post. Measles was considered eliminated from the US in 2000, though cases sporadically pop up here when travelers bring it back from abroad.
- Current cases: Per the CDC, 17 states registered measles cases as of Thursday.
- Symptoms: A bout with measles doesn't appear much different initially than having a cold or other type of virus, complete with runny nose, cough, and/or fever, per the Mayo Clinic. However, the contagion's telltale blotchy rash soon shows up, and complications can develop, from dehydration and ear infections to more serious problems, including bronchitis, pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death.