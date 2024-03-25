As Measles Cases Spread, You May Want to Check Your Own Status

There have already been at least 64 US cases this year; last year saw a total of 58
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 25, 2024 9:35 AM CDT
Measles Cases in First 3 Months of 2024 Exceed Last Year's Total
A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine is displayed in Vashon Island, Washington, on May 15, 2019.   (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Earlier this month, warning signs emerged of a fast-spreading measles problem, as the highly contagious disease migrated from Florida to more than a dozen other states. Now, an ominous stat: The CDC says that, as of late last week, there were 64 recorded cases of measles in the US—more in the first three months of 2024 than the 58 cases logged in all of 2023, reports the Washington Post. Measles was considered eliminated from the US in 2000, though cases sporadically pop up here when travelers bring it back from abroad.

  • Current cases: Per the CDC, 17 states registered measles cases as of Thursday.
  • Symptoms: A bout with measles doesn't appear much different initially than having a cold or other type of virus, complete with runny nose, cough, and/or fever, per the Mayo Clinic. However, the contagion's telltale blotchy rash soon shows up, and complications can develop, from dehydration and ear infections to more serious problems, including bronchitis, pneumonia, brain swelling, and even death.

  • Infection factor: "People can forget that measles is exponentially more contagious than COVID ... and it's a nightmare," Dr. Paul Offit of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia tells Scientific American. Kids are most susceptible.
  • Best protection: Vaccination, which can help protect not only yourself but others, including those who can't get vaccinated due to being too young or because of immune system issues. One MMR (measles/mumps/rubella) shot, recommended to be given around a patient's first birthday, is 93% effective against measles; the second shot, suggested for between the ages of 4 and 6, confers 97% effectiveness.
  • Vax success: "The rate of vaccinations against measles in the US has declined since 2019—putting more people at risk of illness, disability, and death," Jesse Ehrenfeld, president of the American Medical Association, said in a statement last week. Why the dip? Fast Company notes it's likely "a combination of things," but points to the misinformation and vaccine wariness and fatigue that emerged during the pandemic as a big factor.
  • What's next? New York state's Health Department recommends anyone who's unvaccinated get their shots, if eligible, and notes that if you were born before 1957, you were likely exposed to the virus and are immune. However, if you were born between 1957 and 1971, check with your doctor on how to proceed, as some immunizations during that time period were found to be unreliable.
(More measles stories.)

