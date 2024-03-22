NFL Star Is One of the Few With a Perfect Bracket Left

Is your bracket busted? If you're one of the millions who filled out an NCAA men's bracket, the probable answer is yes. The NCAA estimates that a mere .00038% perfect entries remain after some upsets on day one, reports USA Today.

One of those in the still-perfect ranks is the NFL's Bijon Robinson, a running back who just wrapped up a stellar rookie season with Atlanta, notes CNN. The NCAA called attention to his perfection by posting his bracket, to which Robinson replied, "kinda dope." (For the record, he has Texas beating UConn in the final.) The culprits: The No. 14 Oakland Grizzlies beat No. 3 Kentucky on Thursday in the day's biggest upset. But three No. 11 seeds also defeated No. 6 seeds (Duquesne over BYU, Oregon over South Carolina, and NC State over Texas Tech).