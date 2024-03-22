NFL Star Is One of the Few With a Perfect Bracket Left

Bijan Robinson navigated the day one NCAA upsets
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 22, 2024 9:41 AM CDT
NFL Star Is One of the Few With a Perfect Bracket Left
The Kentucky bench watches the final minutes of the team's loss to Oakland in the first round.   (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Is your bracket busted? If you're one of the millions who filled out an NCAA men's bracket, the probable answer is yes. The NCAA estimates that a mere .00038% perfect entries remain after some upsets on day one, reports USA Today.

  • Bragging rights: One of those in the still-perfect ranks is the NFL's Bijon Robinson, a running back who just wrapped up a stellar rookie season with Atlanta, notes CNN. The NCAA called attention to his perfection by posting his bracket, to which Robinson replied, "kinda dope." (For the record, he has Texas beating UConn in the final.)
  • The culprits: The No. 14 Oakland Grizzlies beat No. 3 Kentucky on Thursday in the day's biggest upset. But three No. 11 seeds also defeated No. 6 seeds (Duquesne over BYU, Oregon over South Carolina, and NC State over Texas Tech).

  • Numbers: The NCAA estimates that only 2,100 perfect brackets remain across all the major online games. That includes 1,825 at ESPN (out of more than 22 million entries) and 116 at Yahoo Sports.
  • The odds: Nobody has ever picked a perfect bracket from start to finish, notes CNN. The odds of doing so are 1 in 9 quintillion—think 18 zeroes.
