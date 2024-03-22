Riley Strain Found Dead in Nashville

Body of missing 22-year-old University of Missouri student found in Cumberland River
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Mar 22, 2024 10:18 AM CDT
Riley Strain Found Dead in Nashville
This undated photo shows Riley Strain on Jan. 2.   (Chris Whiteid via AP)

Some sad news regarding missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain, who disappeared earlier this month while on a fraternity trip to Tennessee: Authorities in Nashville say they've found the 22-year-old's body, reports the AP. An update from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says that Strain's body was recovered from the Cumberland River, about 8 miles from downtown Nashville, reports CNN.

"No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending," the police department noted in a Friday morning post on X. Several organizations assisted cops with the search, including the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office and the volunteer United Cajun Navy, per CBS News. It's not clear which group found Strain. Check back for more details on this developing story. (More missing person stories.)

