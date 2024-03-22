Some sad news regarding missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain, who disappeared earlier this month while on a fraternity trip to Tennessee: Authorities in Nashville say they've found the 22-year-old's body, reports the AP. An update from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department says that Strain's body was recovered from the Cumberland River, about 8 miles from downtown Nashville, reports CNN.
"No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending," the police department noted in a Friday morning post on X. Several organizations assisted cops with the search, including the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office and the volunteer United Cajun Navy, per CBS News. It's not clear which group found Strain. Check back for more details on this developing story.