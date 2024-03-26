Abortion-Rights Backers May Get a Win at Supreme Court

It looks like those who support abortion access will be getting good news from the Supreme Court. The justices heard arguments Tuesday in a case that could drastically curb use of the commonly used abortion pill mifepristone, and news coverage is pretty much unanimous in asserting that most justices—both liberals and conservatives—sounded skeptical about doing that.

Standing: For one thing, the justices seemed especially doubtful that the plaintiffs had the legal standing to sue the FDA, reports the AP. Justice Neil Gorsuch, for example, worried the suit could be "a prime example of turning what could be a small lawsuit into a nationwide legislative assembly on an FDA rule or any other federal government action."