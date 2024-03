The long-running legal battle between Disney and allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is over—in the Florida courts, at least. The board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, installed by DeSantis to oversee Disney's special tax district, has agreed to a settlement that will end numerous legal actions involving Disney, including a lawsuit that was due to go to trial in June, CNN reports.

The background. DeSantis moved to strip the area around Walt Disney World of its self-governing status two years ago after the company criticized the so-called "Don't Say Gay" law. Much of the subsequent legal wrangling involved an agreement Disney signed last year before the DeSantis-controlled board took power. It stripped the incoming board of much of its power and part of it was valid until "21 years after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, king of England."