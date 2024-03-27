Early Theory in Baltimore Bridge Crash: Dirty Fuel

The pilot of the ship that caused the Baltimore bridge collapse did what he could to slow the vessel after it lost power as it neared the Francis Scott Key Bridge, the head of a trade association for maritime pilots tells the AP. Clay Diamond of the American Pilots' Association shared what he learned in conversations with officials from the Association of Maryland Pilots: Diamond said that after power was lost, the pilot immediately ordered a hard rudder to port—meaning as far left as it can go, per CNN—to prevent the ship from turning right; he also called for the port anchor to be dropped, which it was. More:

Morgan McManus, an instructor at SUNY Maritime College in New York, tells NBC News that while a ship can drop anchor in a bid to prevent a collision, the Dali's size (984 feet in lengthy) and speed (9.2mph) were working against it. "At 8 knots you need a couple thousand yards to do it," McManus said. Pilots and their expertise. The Dali is a Singaporean cargo ship, and every foreign-flagged vessel entering US waters must have a state-licensed pilot on board. They "hop on ships approaching ports and hop off after they leave the harbors," as NBC News puts it, giving orders that determine the ship's speed and direction. "These are among the most highly trained mariners in the world," Diamond said.