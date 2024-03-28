Biden-Trump Poll 'Way Too Close to Call'

A new national poll reveals a presidential race that is "about as close as it can get," a polling analyst says. The Quinnipiac University poll shows President Biden edging Donald Trump 48% to 45% when the poll asked about just those two candidates. However, when the question expanded to include third-party candidates Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (independent), Cornel West (independent), and Jill Stein (Green Party), Trump pulled ahead of Biden 39% to 38%, the Hill reports. The Quinnipiac analyst's take: "Way too close to call on the head-to-head and even closer when third-party candidates are counted."

Meanwhile, Biden has been gaining on Trump in polls from six battleground states, the Guardian reports: Trump is still ahead, but Biden was closing the gap in Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina; they were tied in Pennsylvania and Michigan; and Biden was now leading by one point in Wisconsin. Axios calls it a sign of a Biden "comeback." Despite that news, however, Sahil Kapur writes at NBC News that Biden's polling against Trump is "shaky." As he explains, Biden "still enters the general election in a weaker position than he did in 2020, when he consistently led Donald Trump in national and swing state surveys, often by wide margins." (More Election 2024 stories.)