Judge Recommends Disbarring John Eastman

A judge has recommended that John Eastman lose his California law license over his efforts to keep former President Trump in office after the 2020 election. Eastman, a former law school dean, faces 11 disciplinary charges in the state bar court stemming from his development of a legal strategy to have then-Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of President Biden's electoral victory. State Bar Court of California Judge Yvette Roland's recommendation, issued Wednesday, now goes to the California Supreme Court for a final ruling, the AP reports. Eastman can appeal the top court's decision.

Eastman's attorney, Randall Miller, didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the judge's decision. The California State Bar is a regulatory agency and the only court system in the US dedicated to attorney discipline. Eastman separately faces criminal charges in Georgia in the case accusing Trump and 18 allies of conspiring to overturn the Republican's loss in the state. Eastman, who has pleaded not guilty, has argued he was merely doing his job as Trump's attorney when he challenged the results of the 2020 election. He has denounced the case as targeting attorneys "for their zealous advocacy on behalf of their clients."

He's also one of the unnamed co-conspirators in the separate 2020 election interference case brought by special counsel Jack Smith, but Eastman is not charged in the federal case. The State Bar of California alleges that Eastman violated the state's business and professions code by making false and misleading statements that constitute acts of "moral turpitude, dishonesty, and corruption." In doing so, the agency says, he "violated this duty in furtherance of an attempt to usurp the will of the American people and overturn election results for the highest office in the land—an egregious and unprecedented attack on our democracy."