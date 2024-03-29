Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Has Been Married Since 2021

Abby Hensel, the conjoined twin of Brittany Hensel and one half of the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany, has been married since 2021, according to public records revealed this week by Today. The Hensel twins first came to the public's attention in 1996 when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show as little girls, People reports; they went on to the TLC show in 2012, when they were in college. As dicephalus conjoined twins, their heads are atop one shared torso, with one twin controlling the right limbs and one controlling the left, and all organs below the waist are shared. Now 34, they are 5th-grade teachers in their home state of Minnesota.