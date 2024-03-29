Conjoined Twin Abby Hensel Has Been Married Since 2021

Abby Hensel, the conjoined twin of Brittany Hensel and one half of the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany, has been married since 2021, according to public records revealed this week by Today. The Hensel twins first came to the public's attention in 1996 when they appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show as little girls, People reports; they went on to the TLC show in 2012, when they were in college. As dicephalus conjoined twins, their heads are atop one shared torso, with one twin controlling the right limbs and one controlling the left, and all organs below the waist are shared. Now 34, they are 5th-grade teachers in their home state of Minnesota.
Their shared Facebook page features a profile photo showing the twins wearing a wedding dress alongside a groom. Per the public records, that groom is nurse Josh Bowling, an Army veteran whose own Facebook page also features pictures of him with the Hensel twins. While none of them have yet spoken publicly on the news, a 2003 documentary about the twins featured their mother talking about the possibility they would one day have children. "That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them," she said at the time. When the girls were 16, Brittany confirmed they wanted to be moms someday.