James Patterson is launching a true-crime series on the streaming service Fox Nation. Unsolved With James Patterson, hosted by the bestselling author, premieres Monday and will air in three segments. According to Fox Nation, Patterson's series will include a trio of unsolved homicide cases: the death of a Louisiana schoolteacher who became increasingly unstable and locked down in her home with guns and cameras before being found with a shotgun wound to the head; a Utah student who joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and soon after disappeared; and an altruistic San Francisco resident who disappeared and was later found dismembered.