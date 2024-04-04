Murdered Woman's Sister Shocked by Trump Remarks

At a campaign event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Tuesday, Donald Trump described local woman Ruby Garcia as a "beautiful young woman who was savagely murdered by an illegal alien criminal." He added, "When she walked into a room, she lit up that room and I've heard that from so many people. I spoke to some of her family." Garcia's sister, however, said nobody in the immediately family spoke to Trump or his campaign and she was shocked by the remark, reports the New York Times.

"He did not speak with any of us, so it was kind of shocking seeing that he had said that he had spoke with us, and misinforming people on live TV," Mavi Garcia told WOOD-TV. She said she stopped watching Trump's speech after hearing a "couple of misinformations."