NYC's AI Chatbot Doles Out Bizarre, Illegal Advice

An AI-powered chatbot created by New York City to help small-business owners is under fire for dispensing bizarre advice that misstates local policies and advises companies to violate the law. But days after the issues were first reported last week by tech news outlet the Markup, the city has opted to leave the tool on its official government website. Mayor Eric Adams defended the decision this week even as he acknowledged the chatbot's answers were "wrong in some areas." The AP provides the lay of the land: