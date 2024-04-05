His Dive in Front of a President Doesn't End Well

France's Alexis Jandard is an excellent diver, and he has the world medals to prove it. On Thursday, though, not so much. While diving in front of French President Emmanuel Macron and other French dignitaries, Jandard lost his footing on the board, fell onto his back, then kind of bounced into the water, reports USA Today . "I slipped, boss," he wrote on Instagram stories later, alongside an image of his scraped-up back. (The line is a reference to the popular French movie series La Septieme Compagnie, notes CNN .)

"I fell in front of the president. I fell in front of the whole of France," Jandard wrote, adding that he was not hurt. "If it made people smile a little, so much the better." He was diving at the inauguration of the Paris Aquatics Centre, which will be one of the venues in the Olympics Games this summer. (Watch the moment here, via the Guardian.)