UConn-Purdue Will Be Loud

In the NCAA men's tournament over the past two years, Connecticut has played 11 teams and beaten all of them by double digits, Dan Wolken points out in USA Today. The most recent victory was Saturday, when UConn topped Alabama to reach the final, to be played Monday night. "We make a hard tournament look easy," Connecticut coach Dan Hurley said afterward. Wolken calls the string of success unprecedented. "In an event defined by unpredictability, it defies all logic," he writes. But that doesn't mean victory over Purdue in the final is a given. Here's how sportswriters see the matchup of the top seeds: