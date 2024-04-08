Greene Sticks to Post Calling Eclipses a Sign From God

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has conceded that eclipses are predictable but stuck to her contention that they can be signs from God to repent. Greene had posted on X on Friday that the earthquake in New York and the total solar eclipse that arrived Monday were messages. "God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent," Greene wrote, per Yahoo News . "Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens." Much of the reaction was critical, and Greene returned to the subject on Sunday, posting that she'd been mocked.

The Georgia Republican said Jesus addressed the issue in Luke 12:54-56, per the Hill. "Yes eclipses are predictable and earthquakes happen and we know when comets are passing by, however God created all of these things and uses them to be signs for those of us who believe," her follow-up post on X said.

A Community Note added to her first post by users explained there is nothing random about eclipses. "Monday's eclipse was predicted hundreds of years ago, it will not have been caused by contemporary actions." As for earthquakes, they "occur naturally and happen (on average) more than 30 times a day across the world, although many are too subtle to feel." (More Marjorie Taylor Greene stories.)