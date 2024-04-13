Democratic Voters Are Jumping the Party Ship

By one basic metric of politics, Republicans have made gains against Democrats since the last presidential election: The Pew Research Center finds that the nation is roughly split between voters who identify as Democrats (49%) and Republicans (48%), reports the Hill. That's a contrast to the lead-up to the 2020 election, when Democrats held an edge of 51% to 46%. However, it's more in line with historical norms.

In broad strokes: Republicans "have made significant gains among voters without a college degree, rural voters and white evangelical voters," per the New York Times, while "Democrats have held onto key constituencies, such as Black voters (though numbers are slipping) and younger voters, and have gained ground with college-educated voters."