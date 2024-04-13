Pitcher Breaks Hand in Tantrum

Texas Rangers reliever Brock Burke broke his non-throwing hand while punching a wall following a poor outing Friday night against the Houston Astros. Manager Bruce Bochy said the left-hander broke his right hand when he punched the wall "out of frustration" and was placed on the injured list Saturday. The 27-year-old allowed three hits and four runs in the seventh inning of his team's 12-8 win over the Houston Astros, the AP reports. "We want our guys, our athletes to be competitive and hate to lose, but with that passion there's a fine edge, and when you cross that line there's going to be consequences," Bochy said. He added, "You love the fact that he was upset with not helping the club last night … but it just wasn't a smart move."

The Astros were unhappy at Burke's plunking slugger Yordan Alvarez after almost hitting him on three previous pitches inside. Alvarez stared Burke down before trotting to first base. Kyle Tucker sent Burke's next pitch into the second deck in left field for his second home run of the game and punctuated it with a bat flip. Bochy denied that Burke, who has a 15.00 ERA in five appearances this season, was trying to hit Alvarez. The manager said he hadn't talked to Burke yet about what happened. "Obviously he regrets it," Bochy said. "Sometimes you don't have time to think about what the consequences may be." In 2022, Astros reliever Phil Maton broke his right pinkie finger when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston's regular-season finale, causing him to miss the postseason. (A Braves pitcher broke his throwing hand in 2021.)