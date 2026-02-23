Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Rondale Moore Dies at 25

Rondale Moore, an NFL wide receiver who rose from Kentucky prep star to All-American at Purdue, has died at 25, WLKY reports. The Floyd County, Indiana, coroner confirmed his death Saturday, and New Albany police say they are investigating what they believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a garage at a home on Ekin Avenue. An autopsy is planned, and authorities said no further details would be released for now. The AP reports Moore had suffered "season-ending training camp knee injuries" for the past two years, most recently during the Minnesota Vikings' 2025 preseason opener.

Moore was a standout three-sport athlete at New Albany High School before transferring to Trinity in Louisville, where he helped win the 2016 Class 6A football title and was named the 2017 Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year. At Purdue, he became a freshman sensation, earning All-American honors and delivering a 170-yard, two-touchdown performance in a signature upset of No. 2 Ohio State. Drafted in the second round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, Moore later spent one season each with the Atlanta Falcons and Vikings, but his repeated injuries led to him spending both seasons on the injured reserve list. Former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm called Moore "a complete joy to coach" with an "unmatched" work ethic.