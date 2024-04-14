Trump Blames Iran's Strike, Trial, Price of Gas on Democrats

Campaign rallies in Pennsylvania hear Democrats called communists, fascists
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 14, 2024 1:05 PM CDT
Trump Attacks Democrats as Communists, Fascists
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Schnecksville, Pa., Saturday, April 13, 2024.   (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)

In his final campaign appearances before going on trial, Donald Trump cast President Biden and his fellow Democrats as "communists," "fascists," and "demented tyrants" responsible for Iran's strike against Israel, his upcoming criminal prosecution, and a list of other happenings. In return, he received multiple standing ovations at rallies Saturday in Pennsylvania, the Morning Call reports. Speaking as sirens sounded in Israel, the Republican presidential candidate put world events in the context of Donald Trump, per Politico, saying Iran's attack "would not have happened if we were in office."

In Lehigh Valley, Trump assured a crowd of more than 4,000 that "We will return the world to a peaceful state." He also addressed his hush money trial, for which jury selection is to begin Monday in New York. Trump's attendance will limit him to campaigning on weekends and Wednesday for the duration. "I will be forced to sit, fully gagged," he told the crowd. "They want to take away my constitutional right to talk." The gag order Trump is under is not total; he's not permitted to make public statements about court personnel or the families of the judge and prosecutor. But he is allowed to criticize the judge and district attorney themselves directly. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)

