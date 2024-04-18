Trump Appears to Mix Up Jimmy Kimmel, Al Pacino

"In fairness to our former President, many stable geniuses confuse me with Al Pacino," Kimmel quipped in a post on X. On his show Wednesday night, he said, "I am not Al Pacino. Maybe you dreamed this during one of your courtroom siestas?" The Oscars ceremony, he said, "was five weeks ago. My parents don't even care anymore!"

Fellow late-night host Stephen Colbert made a similar quip. "In the middle of a presidential campaign and countless federal indictments, he's obsessed with the Academy Awards from five weeks ago," he said, per the New York Times. "I look forward to his new campaign slogan: Trump 2024: They Gave It to Green Book?" Colbert also poked fun at the Oscars, Deadline reports. "And for the record, sir, Jimmy did an incredible job as host," he said. "Oscar viewership was up 4%. That's right. This year, four more people watched." (More Donald Trump stories.)