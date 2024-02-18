George Santos Sues Jimmy Kimmel

George Santos is making nice money by churning out personalized videos at Cameo. Now he's hoping to make a related windfall courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel. The expelled congressman has sued the late-night host for at least $750,000 because Kimmel joyfully pranked Santos with fake video requests and played them on his show. For example, Kimmel—using a fake user profile—had Santos congratulate a woman for cloning her schnauzer named Adolf, and the resulting clip made it into his "Will Santos Say It?" segment. Santos is suing for copyright infringement, fraud, and breach of contract, per NBC News .

The lawsuit filed in US District Court of the Southern District of New York names ABC and Disney as defendants, notes the AP. Santos claims Kimmel submitted 14 video requests under "phony names and narratives." Kimmel has yet to comment, but he previously said such a lawsuit would be a "dream come true." Santos himself referenced that to the Post: "Jimmy ... here's to making wishes come true," he told the newspaper. "I hope you enjoy reading your lawsuit for fraud that you've been looking forward to." (A Democrat has won the special election for Republican Santos' seat.)