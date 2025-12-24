Hageman Launches Wyoming Senate Bid, With Big Endorsement

Rep. Harriet Hageman is looking to trade her seat in the House for one in the Senate, launching a 2026 bid in Wyoming to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Cynthia Lummis. The 63-year-old congresswoman announced her campaign on Tuesday, days after Lummis said she wouldn't seek another term, reports NBC News . Hageman, Wyoming's sole House member, rose to national prominence in 2022 by defeating then-Rep. Liz Cheney in a GOP primary with the backing of Donald Trump. The president has weighed in again, posting on Truth Social that Hageman has his "Complete and Total Endorsement" and calling her "a TOTAL WINNER."

In a launch video, Hageman framed her run as a continuation of Trump-era policies, saying she worked with him on tax cuts and border security. She'd previously weighed a run for governor, but she tells the Cowboy State Daily that the Senate seat demands someone who can "hit the ground running" when Lummis steps down, calling it "not the place for on-the-job training"—and she thinks she's the one who can do just that.

Whether Hageman will face a serious primary challenge is unclear in a state where Trump won by almost 46 points and Hageman herself carried reelection by 48 points last year. Her Senate bid opens up Wyoming's at-large House seat and comes as Republicans eye multiple statewide contests, including the open governor's race. Though Wyoming is reliably red, Hageman hasn't been immune to criticism at home. She drew boos at a town hall earlier this year over comments on federal spending cuts and Social Security, later describing the reactions as "over the top."