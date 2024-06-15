Biden, Trump Campaigns Agree to Debate Rules

The campaigns of President Biden and Donald Trump agreed Saturday to debate rules proposed by CNN, which warned that unlike four years ago, "moderators will use all tools at their disposal to enforce timing and ensure a civilized discussion." The 90-minute event will be held on June 27 in Atlanta, with no audience. The network appears to be trying to avoid a rerun of the first 2020 debate, Politico reports, in which Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden, who eventually snapped, "Will you shut up, man?" The rules cover:

The setup: Which candidate stands at which lectern will be decided by a coin flip, the New York Times reports. Each lectern will be equipped with a pen, pad of paper, and water bottle. Bringing pre-written notes or props onstage is prohibited.